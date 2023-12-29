Japanese Princess Kako Turns 29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 29 on Friday.

Princess Kako has engaged in many official duties in the last year and wishes for a society in which everyone can live with peace and have a variety of lifestyle options, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

She attended more events in the past year than before, reflecting the removal of COVID-19 pandemic-linked restrictions.

In May, the princess traveled to the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi mainly to attend an urban greenery festival.

During the trip, she visited a museum and other spots related to the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami, located in the city of Ishinomaki, and renewed her understanding of the importance of passing on memories of the disaster, which hit northeastern Japan hard.

