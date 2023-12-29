Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Domestic Flights Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Jetstar Japan canceled 17 domestic flights on Friday as the budget airline failed to secure enough crew members due to a labor strike, the company said.

The number of canceled flights expanded from an initially planned nine. The cancellations are expected to affect about 2,600 passengers on routes, including between Narita and New Chitose airports, during the busy year-end travel season. Jetstar has no plans to cancel international flights.

The airline canceled two flights for three consecutive days through Tuesday due to the impact of the strike. On Friday, 36 workers, the largest in the strike that has been ongoing since Dec. 22, are scheduled to walk off the job, according to Jetstar's labor union.

