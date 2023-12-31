Shortwave Radio for Japanese Abductees Faces Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Shiokaze shortwave radio service for Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea faces a crisis because it will be unable to counter jamming by Pyongyang during facility renewal work in fiscal 2024.

The situation "contradicts the government's policy of giving top priority to the abduction issue," said the group playing the leading role in the radio broadcasts.

Shiokaze, which means sea breeze, began broadcasting in 2005, operated mainly by the Investigation Commission on Missing Japanese Probably Related to North Korea. It conveys messages from family members of abductees and news from Japan and abroad.

The radio is constantly hit by jamming signals from North Korea. Since 2019, Shiokaze has been conducting double broadcasting using two frequencies as a countermeasure.

Shiokaze's transmission base is within KDDI Corp.'s Yamata transmitting station in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

