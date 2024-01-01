INTERVIEW: Ex-IMF Economist Warns of Global Financial Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Renowned French economist Olivier Blanchard, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund from 2008 to 2015, has warned of a possible global financial crisis as a result of ballooning U.S. public debt.

Regarding Japan's massive public debt, Blanchard stated in a recent written interview with Jiji Press that it "should not increase much more."

On the fight against inflation, Blanchard expressed his belief that many countries will have to keep interest rates higher for one or two more years. The world will then return to low interest rates, "although probably not as low" as before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He observed that the view is based on his assessment that most factors that explained pre-COVID low rates remain the same, with the one notable exception of investment. "Commitment to higher public and private green investment may lead to higher neutral rates," he elaborated.

