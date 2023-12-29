LDP Lawmaker's Local Office Raided over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hashima, Gifu Pref., Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors raided lawmaker Yasutada Ono's local office and home in the city of Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday over slush funds allegations involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office raided a place related to a lawmaker over the scandal for the third straight day. Ono is suspected of violating the political funds control law

Ono, a 64-year-old member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is suspected of receiving about 50 million yen in kickbacks out of fundraising party revenues from the faction, previously headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over the five years through 2022 and allegedly failed to book the money in his political funds reports.

On Thursday, the special squad searched places linked to Ono, including his office in a parliamentary members' building in Tokyo. He has been elected to the Upper House from the Gifu prefectural constituency.

On Wednesday, the investigation squad raided locations related to Abe faction lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda, 57, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, including his office in a different building for lawmakers in Tokyo and his local office in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

