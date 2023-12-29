Prices Rose for Over 30,000 Food Items in Japan in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Price hikes hit a total of 32,396 items of 195 major food and beverage makers in Japan in 2023, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

"The total (of food price increases) exceeding 30,000 items is unprecedented in the 30 years since the collapse of Japan's bubble economy" in the 1990s, a Teikoku Databank official said. In 2022, prices went up for 25,768 food items.

Meanwhile, the number of items whose prices will be raised next year is forecast to fall sharply to up to around 15,000.

Still, the official warned that prices may rise for more items than forecast depending on cost factors and foreign exchange movements.

In 2023, price hikes hit over 5,000 items in each of February, when major makers raised frozen food prices, and April, when prices of mayonnaise and other goods rose due to egg shortages.

