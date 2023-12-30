"Senior Cafeterias" Spreading to Support Elderly in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--So-called senior cafeterias, where elderly people from the local community gather and dine together, are increasing in Japan amid an increase in elderly people living alone.

The Tokyo metropolitan government launched a subsidy scheme this fiscal year for municipalities promoting local dining events where elderly people feel they belong.

The scheme is aimed at preventing social isolation among the elderly and promoting their mental and physical health.

The metropolitan government provides up to 560,000 yen per senior cafeteria. In addition to group dining events, the subsidy also covers health lectures and events for people of different generations to interact.

The subsidy has so far been given to Meguro and Arakawa wards as well as the town of Okutama.

