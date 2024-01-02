Japanese Food Production Expanding in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Local production of Japanese foods is expanding in the United States amid a "washoku" Japanese cuisine boom, resulting in affordable prices in some cases.

Strawberries grown from seedlings of Japanese origin by Oishii Farm in New Jersey are gaining popularity, including at a major supermarket in New York City. Packs of 10 strawberries are sold for 10 dollars each, about 80 pct lower than in peak times.

Oishii Farm has established a mass production system utilizing artificial intelligence in a weatherproof plant factory. Hiroki Koga, who founded Oishii Farm in 2016, aims to expand and improve the production system, hoping to make Japanese strawberries more popular. Koga is also considering producing melons from Japanese seedlings.

Meanwhile, Asahi Shuzo Co. in the western Japan city of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, known for its popular sake brand Dassai, has set up a sake brewery in New York State to start selling a 720-milliliter "junmai daiginjo" product at a recommended retail price of 28 dollars in September 2023.

An Asahi Shuzo official said it hopes to make Dassai sake available even in places other than washoku restaurants. It is also looking to export the sake, which is characterized by its fruity taste, to Europe.

