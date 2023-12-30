S. Korean Wartime Laborer Targeting Hitachi Zosen Funds: Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--An attorney for a South Korean wartime laborer who won a damages lawsuit against Hitachi Zosen Corp. is set to start procedures to seek the receipt of funds the major Japanese heavy machinery maker deposited with a court in the past, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

There has been no case in which funds of any Japanese company targeted in a series of damages lawsuits filed over wartime labor were transferred to a South Korean plaintiff.

On Thursday, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that ordered Hitachi Zosen to pay damages to the plaintiff, who claims to have been forced to work for the company during World War II. The ruling thus became final.

Hitachi Zosen deposited 60 million won, or about 6.5 million yen, with a court to prevent its assets in South Korea from being seized, after a South Korean high court ruled against the company in 2019 in the damages lawsuit, according to Yonhap.

The news agency reported that Hitachi Zosen may file a complaint against the move by the plaintiff's side, by seeking the return of the deposits.

