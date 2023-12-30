Nishimura Questioned over Funds Scandal at Biggest LDP Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura on a voluntary basis over the alleged slush funds scandal rocking the biggest faction of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Saturday.

He is the sixth senior member of the faction to have been questioned by the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office over the scandal related to revenues from fundraising party ticket sales.

The other five are former education minister Ryu Shionoya, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for the LDP's lawmakers in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, and former LDP policy head Koichi Hagiuda.

According to informed sources, the faction, previously headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets for member lawmakers based on the number of times they have been elected to the parliament and their positions.

Revenues in excess of the quotas were kicked back to the lawmakers who sold the tickets. The kickbacks were suspected of not being reported in political funds statements of the faction or the recipient members, and were allegedly turned into slush funds, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]