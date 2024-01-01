Timing of BOJ Policy Normalization Key Focus in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Financial market players and others are paying close attention to when the Bank of Japan will conclude that the attainment of its 2 pct inflation target is fully in sight and when it will accordingly decide to start normalizing its monetary policy, which is very accommodative at present.

If the BOJ scraps negative interest rates, that would mark the first rate hike by the Japanese central bank since 2007. The BOJ currently sets a negative interest rate of 0.1 pct on some of commercial financial institutions' current account deposits at the central bank.

As the realization of a virtuous cycle in which wages and prices both rise is essential for Japan to completely overcome deflation, the results of this year's "shunto" labor-management wage negotiations in spring will be a key to the course of the BOJ's monetary policy management.

The possibility of the BOJ achieving the 2 pct inflation target "in a sustainable and stable manner" seems to be gradually rising, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a speech in Tokyo on Dec. 25, 2023.

If the possibility increases, the BOJ "will likely consider changing its monetary policy," he said, showing his eagerness for policy normalization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]