Recycling of Used Disposable Diapers Spreading in Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities and companies are increasingly moving to recycle used disposable diapers in Japan, where diaper waste keeps increasing due to its aging population.

The amount of general household garbage is declining in the country thanks to increased awareness about recycling.

But the amount of diaper waste, mainly from households and elderly care facilities, grew to 2.2 million tons in fiscal 2020 from 2 million tons in fiscal 2015. Its share in the total general household garbage rose to 5.3 pct from 4.5 pct.

A key obstacle to boosting the recycling of used diapers is high costs.

Some 40 municipalities across the country are working on or considering the recycling of used disposable diapers, according to the Environment Ministry. It aims to raise the number to 100 by fiscal 2030.

