Toei Bus Working on Decarbonization 100 Years after Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Toei Bus, a major means of transport for Tokyo residents, is speeding up decarbonization efforts 100 years after the launch of operations.

The bus services originally started as a quick-fix solution following the September 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

Toei Bus, run by the Tokyo metropolitan government's Bureau of Transportation, is one of Japan's largest bus networks, covering a total distance of 765.7 kilometers on 128 routes. The number of buses for the Toei Bus services stood at 1,448 as of April 1, 2023, and that of passengers per day came to around 573,000 in fiscal 2022, which ended in March 2023.

The massive earthquake of 1923 heavily damaged the Tokyo streetcar lines operated at the time by the predecessor of the Bureau of Transportation.

As an emergency measure, the operator decided to introduce city bus services, which began Jan. 18, 1924. Initially, the bus network had only two routes--one connecting Sugamo and Tokyo Station, and the other between Nakashibuya and Tokyo Station. Forty-four buses were used on the routes, which had a combined distance of around 15.5 kilometers, with the daily number of passengers totaling nearly 7,500.

