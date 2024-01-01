Japan Emperor Hopes for Support for Needy People to Expand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in a New Year's message on Monday, expressed his wish that support will expand for people in difficulties, including those affected by natural disasters and soaring prices.

"I wish moves to support people needing help will increase," the Emperor said in the written message, released through the Imperial Household Agency, expressing his sympathy to those who are struggling.

On the global front, Emperor Naruhito said it is painful that many lives are being lost in wars and conflicts. "I'm reminded of the importance of people trying to understand each other and cooperate to build a peaceful world."

"I pray that the new year will be a year in which people in our country and around the world can move forward with bright hopes," the Emperor said.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend a ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the new year at the Imperial Palace on Monday. They will greet the public in events at the palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday together with other Imperial Family members, including Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Emerita Michiko, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

