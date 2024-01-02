Japan Emperor, Empress Attend New Year's Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday attended a New Year's ceremony at the Imperial Palace, also participated by other Imperial Family members and dignitaries from both at home and abroad.

Female members of the Imperial Family wore tiaras for the first time in four years.

In the morning, Imperial Family members, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, celebrated the arrival of the new year in greetings to the Emperor and the Empress, followed by similar remarks by government, parliamentary and judicial leaders, and cabinet ministers from Japan.

"I am really happy to be able to celebrate the new year with you. At the beginning of the new year, I pray for the happiness of the people and the development of the country," the Emperor said.

The president of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, was absent due to a health issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]