Strong Quake Hits Central Japan; Huge Tsunami Warning Issued

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to 7, the highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, mainly rocked Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday, prompting the issuance of a huge tsunami warning for the first time in more than 10 years.

The New Year's Day quake struck around 4:10 p.m., registering 7 on the Japanese scale in the Ishikawa town of Shika.

The focus of the temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 7.6, was at about 16 kilometers underground in the Noto region in the prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency issued a huge tsunami warning to the Noto region, and tsunami warnings to Ishikawa Prefecture, Toyama and Fukui prefectures, which each border Ishikawa, Niigata Prefecture, adjacent to Toyama, Yamagata Prefecture, next to Niigata, and Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. Tsunami advisories were issued to Sea of Japan areas in prefectures from Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, to Nagasaki, southwestern Japan. The huge tsunami warning for the Noto region was downgraded to a tsunami warning at 8:30 p.m. All of the tsunami warnings were switched to tsunami advisories at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

By 8 p.m. Monday, a tsunami of 1.2 meters or higher was observed in the Ishikawa city of Wajima. The city of Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, saw a tsunami of 90 centimeters, the city of Sakata in Yamagata and the city of Toyama 80 centimeters, and the Hokkaido town of Setana 60 centimeters. Municipalities including the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata logged 40-centimeter tsunamis.

