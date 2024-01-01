Strong Quake Hits Central Japan; Tsunamis Observed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to 7, the highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, mainly rocked Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday.

The temblor struck around 4:10 p.m., registering 7 on the Japanese scale in the Ishikawa town of Shika.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 7.6, had its focus in the Noto region in the prefecture. The focus is very shallow, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency issued a huge tsunami warning to the Noto region, and tsunami warnings to Ishikawa Prefecture, Toyama and Fukui prefectures, which each border Ishikawa, Niigata Prefecture, adjacent to Toyama, Yamagata Prefecture, next to Niigata, and Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. Tsunami advisories were issued to Sea of Japan areas in prefectures from Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, to Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.

By 6:30 p.m., a tsunami of 1.2 meters or higher was observed in the Ishikawa city of Wajima. The city of Toyama, the city of Kanazawa in Ishikawa and the Hokkaido town of Setana recorded tsunamis of 80 centimeters, 70 centimeters and 60 centimeters, respectively. Municipalities including the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata logged tsunamis of 40 centimeters.

