Japan Govt to Hold Meeting Tues. on Ishikawa Pref. Quake

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday night that the government will hold a meeting of its emergency disaster response headquarters on Tuesday morning following a powerful earthquake that mainly struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday afternoon.

He unveiled the meeting plan in talks with reporters.

The headquarters, to be headed by Kishida, will be formed by upgrading a specified disaster response headquarters that the government set up shortly after the quake, which measured 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the Ishikawa town of Shika, based on the disaster response basic law.

Participants will likely discuss issues related to rescue operations and the transport of necessary goods to areas hit by the temblor while confirming the extent of damage.

"It is difficult to gather information on the earthquake because it happened just before sunset, but I instructed (related officials) to work through the night to collect information about affected areas," Kishida said.

