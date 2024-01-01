Japan PM Kishida Urges Full Efforts over Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged government staff to make all-out efforts in response to a powerful earthquake that mainly hit central Japan the same day.

"I instructed government personnel to work as one and cooperate with relevant local governments by putting human lives first," he told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Kishida also urged government agencies concerned to provide the public with information on evacuation appropriately and figure out damage from the quake quickly.

The prime minister asked the public to remain on full alert for the possibility of a powerful earthquake occurring again while calling on people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible.

The government set up an emergency response office at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

