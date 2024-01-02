Locals Terrified by Powerful Quake in Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Shika, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that jolted Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day on Monday terrified residents in the central Japan prefecture.

The quake measured 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the town of Shika. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a huge tsunami warning to the prefecture's Noto region. A spate of aftershocks has occurred.

A celebratory mood for the arrival of the new year disappeared, and relevant local governments and others are speeding up efforts to confirm the extent of damage.

A 61-year-old self-employed woman was at her workplace near her home in Shika when the earthquake struck.

"I couldn't keep standing, so I tried to grab the wall and pillar, and finally was able to maintain my position," she said. "It shook violently, both vertically and horizontally."

