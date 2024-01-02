World Leaders Show Support after Major Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/New York/London, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--World leaders on Monday showed readiness to offer assistance after the day's 7.6-magnitude earthquake that mainly rocked the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, "(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I are praying for the people of Japan who have been impacted by the terrible earthquake."

"My administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people," the president said. "As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement saying that his thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake in Japan. "We stand ready to support Japan and are monitoring developments closely," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X that Canada stands with the people of Japan and is ready to extend a helping hand.

