30 Dead after Powerful Quake Hits Central Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that mainly rocked Ishikawa Prefecture with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 on Monday left at least 30 people dead in the central Japan prefecture, the prefectural government said Tuesday.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a total of 30 people in six prefectures were injured in the New Year's Day quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, and triggered tsunami waves of up to 1.2 meters.

Many buildings were reported to have collapsed. Fires that broke out in the Ishikawa city of Wajima are believed to have burned around 200 buildings, according to local fire authorities.

All tsunami warnings and advisories issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency after the earthquake were lifted by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The focus of the temblor, which occurred around 4:10 p.m. Monday, was at about 16 kilometers underground in the Noto region in Ishikawa.

