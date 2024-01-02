Kishida Orders All-Out Efforts to Rescue Quake Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday ordered all-out rescue efforts after Monday's 7.6-magnitude earthquake that mainly rocked Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan, saying that very large-scale damage has been confirmed, including human casualties, building collapses and fires.

Holding a meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters at the prime minister's office Tuesday morning, Kishida said, "As rescue operations are a race against time, I want (the Self-Defense Forces, police and fire authorities) to mobilize their units to the maximum degree possible and do their best to ensure the safety of residents as a top priority."

Participants in the meeting included Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara.

At a press conference later on Tuesday, Kishida said he received reports from Atsushi Koga, state minister for the Cabinet Office who has been dispatched to the disaster-hit region, that blocked roads, landslides and fires were confirmed in wide areas. The prime minister said it is extremely difficult to enter the northern part of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa due to severed roads.

He said the government will send senior officials of related ministries and agencies to the region to have them work on ensuring the delivery of relief supplies, including food, blankets and fuel, the swift provision of medical services and the restoration of electricity, water and other infrastructure. Also, Kishida said seaborne transportation will be utilized as tsunami advisories have been lifted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]