Logistics, Infrastructure Disruptions Continue after Mon. Quake

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Disruptions in logistics operations and infrastructure supporting daily life continued Tuesday, a day after a major earthquake hit mainly Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

Mail and parcel delivery services are being impacted significantly by damage on roads and traffic controls. Also, mobile phone services remained disrupted, and power failure continued.

Corporate activities, including at retailers including convenience stores and restaurants, also continued to be affected by the effects of the quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Significant delays occurred in Japan Post Co.'s mail and parcel collection and delivery services in all areas of Ishikawa, the neighboring prefectures of Toyama and Fukui, and Niigata Prefecture, which borders Toyama. Delays were also seen in its services in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, the central prefecture of Nagano and Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.

Japan Post will suspend the collection of parcels for delivery to municipalities including the city of Wajima in Ishikawa and some districts in the city of Niigata, the capital of Niigata Prefecture, for the time being.

