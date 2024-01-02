Major Quake Leaves Scars on Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--A huge earthquake that struck central Japan on Monday left deep scars especially on Ishikawa Prefecture, including its Noto region.

The city of Wajima is one of areas heavily damaged by the quake, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

In areas around the "Asaichi Dori" morning market street, a famous tourist attraction, white smoke was rising from many buildings that were burned by fires caused by the earthquake.

A building fell on its side, crushing a neighboring structure. A large crack appeared on the playground at a junior high school in the city.

At a fishing port in the city of Suzu, located at the tip of the Noto Peninsula, some fishing boats capsized while others hit houses after running onto the quay. Also in the city, some utility poles tilted, and houses collapsed.

