5 Dead in Collision between JAL, JCG Planes at Tokyo Airport

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--An aircraft of Japan Airlines collided with a plane of the Japan Coast Guard when landing on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, with five aboard the JCG plane later confirmed dead.

According to the transport ministry and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, all 367 passengers and 12 crew members of JAL Flight 516 used a slide to escape from the Airbus A350 aircraft, which burst into flames after the collision. Fourteen of them were injured. The JAL plane flew from New Chitose Airport in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

Of six people aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 aircraft, commonly known as MA 722, belonging to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters' Haneda Air Base, five died and the 39-year-old captain, Genki Miyamoto, is in critical condition.

The transport ministry recognized the collision as an aircraft accident and plans to look into its cause in detail together with the Japan Transport Safety Board. The MPD set up an investigation headquarters on Wednesday and launched an investigation with an eye to establishing a case on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

The JCG plane was about to leave for the central Japan prefecture of Niigata to transport supplies in response to the powerful earthquake that occurred in the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture, also in central Japan, on Monday.

