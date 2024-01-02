5 JCG Plane Crew Dead in Collision with JAL Aircraft on Runaway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--An aircraft of Japan Airlines caught fire after colliding with a plane of the Japan Coast Guard on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport around 6 p.m. Tuesday, with five aboard the JCG plane later confirmed dead.

According to the transport ministry and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, all 367 passengers and 12 crew members of JAL Flight 516 escaped from the aircraft, which flew from New Chitose Airport in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. Seventeen of them were injured.

Of six aboard the Bombardier MA 722 aircraft belonging to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters' Haneda Air Base, the captain escaped from the plane on his own and has been confirmed to be conscious while five others died.

The JCG plane that collided with the JAL aircraft was about to leave for the central Japan prefecture of Niigata in response to the powerful earthquake that occurred in the Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture, also in central Japan, on Monday.

