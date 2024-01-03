Passenger Speaks of JAL Plane Fire at Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--A passenger of a Japan Airlines flight that caught fire after colliding with another plane when it landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday spoke of the horrible incident, which occurred during the New Year holiday period.

"There was a sudden impact just before landing. I saw fire in the engine, so I evacuated desperately while trying to remaining calm," Yasuhito Imai, 63, a company executive from Mitaka, Tokyo, said. He took the flight to return from a trip to Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and his hometown.

Just before the landing, there was an impact, not from a touchdown but from possibly hitting something, and he heard many passengers scream, according to Imai. The flight was full of passengers.

Imai said he realized that something happened as flight attendants called on passengers to stay calm and evacuate without panicking.

He saw fire coming out of the aircraft's engine and escaped from the plane using an evacuation slide following instructions from a flight attendant. "I think all people aboard could evacuate in less than 10 minutes, but I was worried as the fire grew bigger," Imai recalled.

