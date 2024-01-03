JAL Says Crew Recognize Landing Clearance before Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The crew of Japan Airlines Flight 516 recognized the landing permission of the controller, read it back and carried out the landing operation before colliding with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday, JAL said Wednesday.

The coast guard aircraft is believed to have been already on the runway when the JAL flight was attempting to land, people familiar with the matter said.

The Japan Transport Safety Board and Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department are investigating exchanges between the controller and the two planes to determine the cause of the accident.

The transport safety board has dispatched six aircraft accident investigators to the scene. The police will launch an investigation into the case on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

The accident occurred on the airport's Runway C at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, when the JAL plane burst into flames after colliding with an aircraft belonging to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]