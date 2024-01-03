Airbus Sending Specialists after Collision at Tokyo Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Airbus is dispatching a team of specialists to assist in investigations by Japanese and French authorities into a runway collision involving an Airbus A350 at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, the European aircraft maker said.

France's air investigation agency, BEA, said in a post on X, former Twitter, that four BEA investigators and five Airbus specialists will visit the scene of the collision on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines' Flight 516 burst into flames after colliding with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a Haneda airport runway Tuesday, killing five people aboard the coast guard plane. All 367 passengers and 12 crew members on the JAL flight evacuated the aircraft.

Airbus said the A350 involved in the accident was delivered to JAL in November 2021. It was powered by Rolls-Royce engines.

