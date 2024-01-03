Local Govts Taking New Steps to Manage Aging Infrastructure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities in Japan are working on new steps to manage aging infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, and water supply and sewage systems built mainly during the high-growth period decades ago.

The moves come at a time when an increasing number of municipal governments face serious shortages of personnel, possibly making infrastructure management difficult in the future. The central government has also begun to support such initiatives.

In fiscal 2017, the city of Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, embarked on a program to collectively outsource the patrolling and repairs of roads, parks and waterways managed by the city to private-sector companies.

Complaints and requests from citizens, such as one about a hole in the road, directly go to the outsourced companies, which then handle the issues on behalf of the city government.

Labor shortages are hitting not only the Sanjo city government but also construction companies in the city.

