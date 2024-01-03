Japanese Firms Offering Relief Supplies after Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies, including food makers and convenience store chains, are rushing to provide relief supplies to people affected by a powerful earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day.

Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Wednesday offered a total of 1,200 bottles of drinking water for free to the Ishikawa city of Nanao and the city of Himi in neighboring Toyama Prefecture.

Among other convenience store operators, Lawson Inc. is providing bread, drinking water, hand warmers and other goods while offering 5,400 energy bars to medical workers at a hospital in Nanao.

FamilyMart Co., another convenience store chain, plans to deliver rice balls to evacuation shelters in Ishikawa on Thursday after bread was provided Wednesday.

The agriculture ministry has asked food makers to procure supplies based on requests from disaster-hit prefectures. Nissin Foods Holdings Co. offered cup noodles, while Yamazaki Baking Co. provided 47,700 servings of bread. Deliveries of powdered milk and packed rice have also started, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]