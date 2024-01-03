Japan Coast Guard Plane Not Cleared to Enter Runway before Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--An air traffic controller did not issue a runway entry clearance to a Japan Coast Guard aircraft before it collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, according to communication records between the controller and the two aircraft released by the transport ministry Wednesday.

The air traffic controller issued a landing clearance to the JAL plane, while instructing the coast guard aircraft to taxi to a stop just before the runway, according to the communication records.

The records showed that the collision may have been caused by the coast guard aircraft mistakenly entering the runway.

According to the coast guard, the captain of the coast guard aircraft reported that it entered the runway with permission, which is inconsistent with the communication records.

The Japan Transport Safety Board has recovered the voice recorders from the coast guard aircraft and will look into how it entered the runway.

