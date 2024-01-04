4 People Injured in Knife Attack on Tokyo's Yamanote Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Four male passengers were injured in a knife attack on East Japan Railway Co.'s Yamanote Line in Tokyo Wednesday night, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

A knife-wielding woman, apparently in her 20s, was arrested at JR Akihabara Station by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder.

She has admitted to the allegation, according to the police.

The injured men are in their 30s to 60s. Three of them were sent to hospital while conscious, according to the fire department.

Train service on the outer loop of the Yamanote Line was temporarily suspended due to the incident, according to JR East.

