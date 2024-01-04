Search, Rescue Efforts Continue in Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Police officers, members of the Self-Defense Forces and others continued search and rescue efforts on Thursday in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, which was struck by a powerful earthquake Monday, ahead of the end of the first 72 hours critical for survival.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government and other sources, the death toll from the earthquake, which measured up to 7, the highest on Japan's seismic intensity scale, has risen to 78, including 44 in the city of Wajima and 23 in the city of Suzu.

Meanwhile, the prefectural government has released the names of a total of 51 missing people.

The full extent of the quake's damage is still unknown as search operations are hampered by collapsed houses and other factors.

A total of 355 evacuation centers have been set up in Ishikawa, housing about 33,000 people.

