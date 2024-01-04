Kishida Resolved to Rescue Victims of Central Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday vowed to make maximum efforts to rescue people still trapped under buildings that collapsed in Monday's powerful earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, as the 72 hours critical for survival are set to pass soon.

"I want you to make all-out efforts to save as many people as possible by this evening, when the critical 72-hour window ends," he told cabinet ministers and others at a meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck around 4:10 p.m. Monday. The death toll has risen to 78, including 44 in Wajima and 23 in Suzu, both cities in Ishikawa.

Kishida said that the government will make a cabinet decision Tuesday to use budget reserves to strengthen measures against cold weather in areas affected by the quake and steps needed at evacuation facilities.

Survival rates are said to fall substantially after 72 hours following a disaster. "There are victims waiting to be rescued, and their families are desperately waiting for their return," Kishida said.

