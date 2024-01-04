6 Major Japan Automakers' U.S. Sales Up in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Combined new automobile sales by six major Japanese makers in the U.S. market in 2023 rose 16.4 pct from the previous year to 5.54 million units, according to data released by the companies Wednesday.

Sales rose at all of the six makers reflecting brisk demand for hybrid vehicles and an easing of production disruptions caused by semiconductor shortages.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s sales increased 6.6 pct to 2,248,477 units, led by the popularity of its mainstay RAV4 SUV. Of the total, sales of hybrid vehicles came to some 640,000 units, up 27.8 pct.

"At a time when the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is still insufficient, hybrid vehicles have been attracting demand as they allow people to drive without anxiety," a Toyota official said.

After logging a sharp drop in 2022, Honda Motor Co.'s sales went up 33 pct to 1,308,186 units last year as the semiconductor supply situation improved. Sales of Honda's hybrid vehicles increased threefold to some 290,000 units.

