JAL, ANA Cancel 133 Domestic Flights to, from Haneda Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major airlines have canceled a total of 133 domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport slated for Thursday, following an aircraft collision Tuesday.

Japan Airlines announced the cancellation of 68 flights, affecting some 13,060 people, while All Nippon Airways cancelled 65 flights, impacting about 15,400 people.

Part of the airport's runways remains closed following the collision between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

Since the accident, passengers traveling in the busy period of just after the turn of the year have been forced to change their flight schedules, causing confusion at airports around the country.

On Wednesday, JAL canceled 102 domestic flights and three international flights, while ANA canceled 119 domestic flights and one international flight. The moves impacted more than 43,000 passengers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]