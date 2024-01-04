Yamanote Line Knife Attack Suspect "Wanted to Kill": Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in Wednesday's knife attack on East Japan Railway Co.'s Yamanote Line in Tokyo has told police that she wanted to kill people, police sources said Thursday.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder after injuring four men on a train in the Japanese capital's Akihabara district.

Police are investigating the suspect's identity while believing that she and the victims, who are in their 30s to 60s, did not know each other.

According to police sources, the suspect is believed to have attacked the victims with a knife roughly 15 centimeters long. Another knife was found in her bag.

The incident occurred at around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the third car of a Yamanote Line train traveling from Okachimachi Station to Akihabara Station.

