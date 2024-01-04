Business Jets Eyed for Rich Foreigners' Trips to Local Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Small business jets are garnering attention as a means for wealthy foreign travelers to journey to various regions across Japan.

Business jet trips are common in the United States and Europe due to the comfort of travel. They are likely to take off also in Japan as travel demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 fallouts.

In July 2023, a Honda Motor Co. HondaJet business aircraft carrying travelers including Chinese company executives landed at Yamaguchi Ube Airport in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi.

The travelers changed to limousine taxis and headed for the brewer Asahi Shuzo Co. in the city of Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, known for the popular Dassai sake series. After observing the sake manufacturing process, they moved to a special space and enjoyed sake tasting and a meal prepared by a famous chef.

The demonstrational tour was arranged by Honda and Japanticket Inc., which provides services for inbound tourists. The companies plan to sell tours that use HondaJet to visit such prefectures as Yamaguchi, the central prefecture of Toyama and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]