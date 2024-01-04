LDP to Set Up Political Reform Task Force: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will set up a political reform task force next week, following a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

At his New Year's press conference, Kishida, president of the LDP, said that the task force will be headed by himself and compile an interim report this month. Legislation will be submitted to parliament, if necessary, he added.

"Restoring public trust in politics is the top priority," Kishida stressed. "I will stand at the forefront of the LDP and push forward work to revamp the party's nature," he said.

"I take seriously public suspicions that factions have become a place to seek money and positions," Kishida said, again offering an apology over the political funds scandal.

Kishida said the political reform task force will include not only party executives but also young lawmakers and outside experts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]