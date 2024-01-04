Britain Sends Team to Japan to Assist Aircraft Collision Investigation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The British government has sent a team of inspectors to Japan following Tuesday's collision between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The British team will assist the Japan Transport Safety Board in probing the incident, the British government said Wednesday.

The JAL plane was an Airbus A350 jet equipped with engines made by Britain's Rolls-Royce PLC.

European aircraft giant Airbus has also said it would dispatch a team of experts to Japan.

