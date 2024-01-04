Japan Ruling, Opposition Party Chiefs to Meet Fri. over Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed Thursday that the heads of the ruling and opposition parties meet on Friday afternoon to discuss measures in response to a powerful earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan on Monday.

The opposition camp received the proposal through the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is headed by Kishida, according to Jun Azumi, parliamentary affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At the proposed meeting, Kishida is expected to explain the government's response to the quake and ask for cooperation from the opposition camp.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the leaders of the LDP, its coalition partner Komeito and four opposition parties--the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party.

