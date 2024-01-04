Japan Broker Nomura to Raise Nonmanagerial Wages by 7 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nomura Securities Co. plans to raise the wages of nonmanagerial workers by an average of slightly over 7 pct through the 2024 "shunto" spring pay negotiations, its leader said Thursday.

The wage increase includes a pay scale hike, said Kentaro Okuda, president of the brokerage house and group CEO at its parent, Nomura Holdings Inc.

In addition, the starting salary will be raised from 245,000 yen to 265,000 yen.

It will be the first time in seven years for Nomura Securities to raise pay scales and starting pay.

The pay increase will mainly benefit younger workers as competition for young talent is intensifying year by year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]