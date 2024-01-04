Details of Accounting Fraud at Car Dealer Good Speed Revealed

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Good Speed Co. released a third-party investigation report Thursday showing how the Japanese used car dealer altered its quarterly financial statements to make it look like sales targets were achieved.

Sales of vehicles before delivery were recorded on all quarterly financial statements since July-September 2018 at the instruction of an executive, according to the report drawn up by an independent committee investigating the company's improper accounting practices.

Good Speed said in a statement that it takes the results of the investigation seriously and will make every effort to prevent any recurrence.

The company will correct past financial statements by March 29 and consider punishing those concerned.

A total of 121 cases of fraudulent auto insurance claims involving Good Speed that have been found so far have "no connection with the improper accounting," a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]