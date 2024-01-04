Central Japan Quake Death Toll Rises to 84

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa from Monday's powerful earthquake has risen to 84, the prefectural government said Thursday.

Rescuers continued their search for those still missing as the 72-hour window, which is critical for them as the survival rate of those waiting to be rescued drops significantly after that, closed on Thursday afternoon.

The prefectural government said that 79 people were unaccounted for as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

There is information that one person has been swept away by a tsunami that occurred near a fishing port in the city of Suzu as a result of the earthquake, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The death toll includes 48 in the city of Wajima and 23 in Suzu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]