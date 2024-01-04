Japan Traffic Accident Deaths Up for 1st Time in 8 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths from traffic accidents across Japan in 2023 increased by 68 from the previous year to 2,678, the first rise in eight years, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

It was the third-lowest death toll on record, which can date back to 1948.

The agency suspects a link between the increase and growing social activities following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. It said that details will be analyzed later.

Osaka Prefecture in western Japan had the highest number of traffic accident deaths among the country's 47 prefectures for the second straight year, at 148.

It was followed by Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at 145 and Tokyo at 136. Saga Prefecture in southwestern Japan had the lowest figure at 13.

