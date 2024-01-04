CDP Aims to Take Power in Next General Election: Izumi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told his New Year's press conference Thursday that his party aims to achieve a change in government through the next general election for the House of Representatives.

In the wake of a high-profile political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Izumi said, "Now is the time for opposition parties to stand up. We will promote preparations to realize an early change in government."

Izumi suggested that talks among opposition parties to adjust their election candidates would progress if they agree on common policies such as political reform, free-of-charge education and a temporary gasoline tax cut.

On the same day, Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, told a separate press conference that his party hopes to "make a leap forward" this year.

Referring to the DPFP's talks with the ruling LDP-Komeito coalition on a temporary gasoline tax cut, Tamaki said, "We want to realize policies closely related to people's daily lives."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]