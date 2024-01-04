Major Japanese Department Stores Post Sales Growth in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators said Thursday that their same-store sales in December grew compared with a year earlier as items related to the holiday season sold well.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. marked sales growth of 10.3 pct and Takashimaya Co. had a 9.1 pct rise. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co., had 7.2 pct growth and Sogo & Seibu Co. saw a 3.9 pct rise.

Tax-free goods sales, which reflect purchases by inbound tourists, rose in each company, jumping some 2.7-fold at Daimaru Matsuzakaya and about 2.1-fold at Takashimaya.

By items, Christmas cakes, party platters and gift items such as perfumes and overseas luxury-brand scarfs sold well.

Sales of cosmetics and confectionery for souvenirs also grew due to more opportunities to go out.

