JAL, ANA to Cancel 200 Flights at Haneda Friday

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will together cancel 200 domestic flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Friday following an aircraft collision earlier this week, the Japanese airlines said Thursday.

JAL will cancel 102 flights, while ANA will call off 98 flights. The cancellations are expected to affect around 33,560 people.

One of the airport’s four runways remains closed after Tuesday’s collision between a JAL passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

On Thursday, JAL canceled 91 flights, affecting around 16,230 people, while ANA called off 103 flights, impacting around 22,400 people. The cancellations only hit domestic flights, with no international flights being called off.

JAL and ANA canceled over 200 flights, mostly domestic, on Wednesday, delivering a blow to over 43,000 people.

